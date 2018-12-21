Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Gokul Agro Resources Limited (NSE:GOKULAGRO)?

If you want to know who really controls Gokul Agro Resources Limited (NSE:GOKULAGRO), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of ₹1.8b, Gokul Agro Resources is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about GOKULAGRO.

View our latest analysis for Gokul Agro Resources

NSEI:GOKULAGRO Ownership Summary December 21st 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gokul Agro Resources?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 10.0% of Gokul Agro Resources. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Gokul Agro Resources’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

NSEI:GOKULAGRO Income Statement Export December 21st 18 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Gokul Agro Resources. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Gokul Agro Resources

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.