Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Golden Throat Holdings Group Company Limited (HKG:6896)?

The big shareholder groups in Golden Throat Holdings Group Company Limited (HKG:6896) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of HK$1.1b, Golden Throat Holdings Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 6896.

SEHK:6896 Ownership Summary, November 9th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Golden Throat Holdings Group?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Golden Throat Holdings Group, for yourself, below.

SEHK:6896 Income Statement, November 9th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Golden Throat Holdings Group. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Golden Throat Holdings Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.