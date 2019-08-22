Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In HBL Power Systems Limited (NSE:HBLPOWER)?

A look at the shareholders of HBL Power Systems Limited (NSE:HBLPOWER) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

HBL Power Systems is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹6.5b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about HBLPOWER.

NSEI:HBLPOWER Ownership Summary, August 22nd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About HBL Power Systems?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Institutions own less than 5% of HBL Power Systems. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:HBLPOWER Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in HBL Power Systems. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of HBL Power Systems

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.