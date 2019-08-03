Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Hinduja Global Solutions Limited (NSE:HGS)?

Every investor in Hinduja Global Solutions Limited (NSE:HGS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Hinduja Global Solutions is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹13b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about HGS.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hinduja Global Solutions?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Hinduja Global Solutions already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 8.8% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Hinduja Global Solutions's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Hinduja Global Solutions. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Hinduja Global Solutions

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.