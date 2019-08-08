Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Horseshoe Metals Limited (ASX:HOR)?

Every investor in Horseshoe Metals Limited (ASX:HOR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

With a market capitalization of AU$2.7m, Horseshoe Metals is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about HOR.

ASX:HOR Ownership Summary, August 8th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Horseshoe Metals?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Since institutions own under 5% of Horseshoe Metals, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

ASX:HOR Income Statement, August 8th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Horseshoe Metals. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Horseshoe Metals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.