Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In ID Logistics Group SA (EPA:IDL)?

The big shareholder groups in ID Logistics Group SA (EPA:IDL) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

ID Logistics Group isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of €956m, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about IDL.

View our latest analysis for ID Logistics Group

ENXTPA:IDL Ownership Summary, August 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ID Logistics Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 23% of ID Logistics Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ID Logistics Group's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ENXTPA:IDL Income Statement, August 19th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in ID Logistics Group. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of ID Logistics Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.