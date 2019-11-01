Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Impact Coatings AB (publ) (STO:IMPC)?

If you want to know who really controls Impact Coatings AB (publ) (STO:IMPC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of kr449m, Impact Coatings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about IMPC.

See our latest analysis for Impact Coatings

OM:IMPC Ownership Summary, November 1st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Impact Coatings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Impact Coatings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 22% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Impact Coatings's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

OM:IMPC Income Statement, November 1st 2019 More

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.6% of Impact Coatings. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Impact Coatings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.