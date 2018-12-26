Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Ind-Swift Laboratories Limited (NSE:INDSWFTLAB)?

The big shareholder groups in Ind-Swift Laboratories Limited (NSE:INDSWFTLAB) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

With a market capitalization of ₹2.3b, Ind-Swift Laboratories is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about INDSWFTLAB.

NSEI:INDSWFTLAB Ownership Summary December 26th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ind-Swift Laboratories?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Ind-Swift Laboratories does have institutional investors; and they hold 5.4% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Ind-Swift Laboratories, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:INDSWFTLAB Income Statement Export December 26th 18 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Ind-Swift Laboratories. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Ind-Swift Laboratories

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.