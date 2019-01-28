Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Intraco Limited (SGX:I06)?

If you want to know who really controls Intraco Limited (SGX:I06), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of S$30m, Intraco is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are not on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about I06.

Check out our latest analysis for Intraco

SGX:I06 Ownership Summary January 28th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Intraco?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Intraco, for yourself, below.

SGX:I06 Income Statement Export January 28th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Intraco. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Intraco

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.