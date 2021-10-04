Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

The big shareholder groups in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of US$253m, Lefteris Acquisition is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Lefteris Acquisition.

Check out our latest analysis for Lefteris Acquisition

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lefteris Acquisition?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Lefteris Acquisition does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Lefteris Acquisition's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It looks like hedge funds own 11% of Lefteris Acquisition shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Lefteris Acquisition's case, its Top Key Executive, Mark Casady, is the largest shareholder, holding 20% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.9% and 5.3% of the stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 12 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Lefteris Acquisition

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Lefteris Acquisition Corp.. Insiders own US$51m worth of shares in the US$253m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 27% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Lefteris Acquisition. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Lefteris Acquisition (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

If you would prefer check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, backed by strong financial data.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fast-paced Mover Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors

    If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, Group 1 Automotive (GPI) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our 'Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain' screen.

  • KAR Auction Services' (NYSE:KAR) three-year decline in earnings translates into losses for shareholders

    In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market...

  • Recent Price Trend in Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDY) is Your Friend, Here's Why

    Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDY) could be a solid choice for shorter-term investors looking to capitalize on the recent price trend in fundamentally sound stocks. It is one of the many stocks that passed through our shorter-term trading strategy-based screen.

  • Billionaire David Tepper is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Billionaire David Tepper is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Tepper’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper is Selling These 5 Stocks. Legendary investor, philanthropist and co-founder of the public equity investment fund Appaloosa Management, David […]

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding Till at Least 2050

    What will the economy of 2050 look like? Flying cars, carbon neutrality, robots doing our work for us? Who knows? What we do know is that certainty and reliability are two core attributes of top-tier dividend stocks.

  • China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not Save It

    (Bloomberg) -- As China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring, Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders. In the last week alone, Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country’s massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in

  • These 5 Dividend Stocks Pay $71 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual return of companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to companies that didn't offer a dividend over the same time frame. In total, the dividend-paying stocks averaged a 9.5% annualized return over four decades, compared to a meager 1.6% annualized return for the non-dividend stocks. While there are no shortage of dividend stocks for income investors to choose from, the following five companies are truly in a league of their own.

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2030

    These innovative stocks have been beaten down recently, but they could make patient investors a lot richer by the turn of the decade.

  • China Evergrande to raise $5 billion from property unit sale - Global Times

    China Evergrande will sell a majority stake in its property management business for more than $5 billion, Chinese media said on Monday, a deal which would be the largest asset sale yet at the debt-laden property developer if it goes ahead. Once China's top-selling property group, Evergrande is facing what could be one of the country's largest-ever restructurings as the company is weighed down by debts of around $305 billion. Uncertainty over Evergrande's fate has unsettled financial markets worried about any fallout from its troubles.

  • This Overlooked Parts Maker Is Ready for an EV Future. Its Stock Could Double.

    Meritor’s heavy-duty truck components have a bright future in electric vehicles—but investors have yet to give it the credit it deserves.

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    It's been a bumpy ride in the stock market lately, and it has a lot of investors worried that their savings are about to take a beating. It would be silly to ignore some of the warning signs, but now's not the time to give up on the stock market. Withdrawing from the market right now would be a fear-driven act, and you should strive to remove emotion from your investment decisions.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while the auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Investors Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    Danny Vena (Roku): There's little doubt that cord-cutting has reached epic proportions. The migration to streaming is undeniable and the biggest beneficiary of this trend is Roku. Roku provides a host of boxes and devices that provide access to all the major streaming services, but it doesn't stop there.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Quant Genius Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best stocks to buy according to Jim Simon’s Renaissance Technologies. You can skip our detailed analysis of Simon’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies. Legendary billionaire, mathematician, philanthropist, […]

  • 2 Leading Telehealth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    For millions of people seeking healthcare, telehealth is a no-brainer. Why bother going to the doctor in person when you could pick up your phone or computer and get the same standard of care remotely? In the past, getting the same standard of care remotely simply wasn't possible, but now that's changing -- and investors who act now can benefit from businesses that are on the cutting edge of the changes.

  • Silver Is Looking Like a Bargain After Prices Dropped. What to Know.

    Silver’s value is at the metal’s lowest level in 14 months, and a rise in 10-year Treasury yields has fueled a retreat for precious metals that could see prices move even lower.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years -- or Sooner

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a major American chipmaker that's a pioneer in computing and artificial intelligence. Nvidia's shares don't have far to go to get to a $1 trillion market cap, with the company recently valued around $500 billion. Doubling in a decade doesn't seem like a tall order for the company, as it would only have to average annual growth of about 7%.

  • A huge glitch on DeFi platform Compound has put $160 million at risk - with the founder begging for the money to be returned

    It was a very rough weekend for Compound, a DeFi platform that risks losing more than $100 million after an upgrade went badly wrong.