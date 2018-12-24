Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC)?

If you want to know who really controls Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Mortgage Choice is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$118m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about MOC.

Check out our latest analysis for Mortgage Choice

ASX:MOC Ownership Summary December 24th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mortgage Choice?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Mortgage Choice already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 19% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Mortgage Choice’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ASX:MOC Income Statement Export December 24th 18 More

Mortgage Choice is not owned by hedge funds. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Mortgage Choice

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.