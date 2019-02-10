Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Nava Bharat Ventures Limited (NSE:NBVENTURES)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

A look at the shareholders of Nava Bharat Ventures Limited (NSE:NBVENTURES) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Nava Bharat Ventures is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹18b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about NBVENTURES.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nava Bharat Ventures?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Nava Bharat Ventures does have institutional investors; and they hold 29% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Nava Bharat Ventures’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Nava Bharat Ventures. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Nava Bharat Ventures

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.