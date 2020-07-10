Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL)?

The big shareholder groups in Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of AU$2.2b, Netwealth Group is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Netwealth Group.

View our latest analysis for Netwealth Group

ASX:NWL Ownership Breakdown July 10th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Netwealth Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Netwealth Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Netwealth Group's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:NWL Earnings and Revenue Growth July 10th 2020 More

Netwealth Group is not owned by hedge funds. With a 59% stake, CEO Michael Heine is the largest shareholder. With such a huge stake, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. It's usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider with such skin in the game. Netwealth Investments Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.7% of common stock, and Hyperion Asset Management Limited holds about 5.8% of the company stock.