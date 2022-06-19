Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL)?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

The big shareholder groups in Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of AU$2.6b, Netwealth Group is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Netwealth Group.

See our latest analysis for Netwealth Group

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Netwealth Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Netwealth Group. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Netwealth Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Netwealth Group. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Michael Heine with 53% of shares outstanding. This implies that they possess majority interests and have significant control over the company. Investors usually consider it a good sign when the company leadership has such a significant stake, as this is widely perceived to increase the chance that the management will act in the best interests of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.2% and 1.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Matthew Alexander Heine is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Netwealth Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Netwealth Group Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. That means insiders have a very meaningful AU$1.5b stake in this AU$2.6b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been selling any of their shares.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 28% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Netwealth Group (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Do Institutions Own Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Canadian Utilities Limited ( TSE:CU ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • Could The Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    Every investor in Opthea Limited ( ASX:OPT ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies...

  • Duterte’s Daughter Takes Oath Early in Show of Independence

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Duterte took her oath as the Philippines’ next vice president on Sunday, almost two weeks ahead of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and breaking with tradition where the two top leaders hold their inaugurations on the day they assume office.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Wor

  • UK manufacturers decry government 'gimmicks', want tax cuts

    Britain's main manufacturing lobby, Make UK, told the government to stop "short-term gimmicks" and cut taxes for the sector, as its members reported a significant slowdown in orders and a nose-dive in investment. Make UK said it expected factory output to grow 2.3% this year - down from a forecast of 3% three months ago - and slow further to 1.7% in 2023, as manufacturers battled surging raw material costs and higher staff pay demands. The Paris-based OECD forecast this month that Britain will see the weakest growth next year of any major economy other than Russia, as well as persistent inflation.

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • Housing market slows retreat from rising seas, bigger storms

    Chuck and Terry Nowiski lived in their country-style farmhouse with a wrap-around porch for 36 years before it flooded. “It would be pennies compared to what the market is,” said Terry Nowiski of the couple's house outside the town of Linden, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) north of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Hot real estate markets have made some homeowners wary of participating in voluntary flood buyout programs, impacting efforts to move people away from flooding from rising seas, intensifying hurricanes and more frequent storms.

  • US Rejects China's Claims Over Taiwan Strait

    The US is said to be ready to reject growing assertions from Beijing that the Taiwan Strait is not "international waters." Stephen Engle reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Oil Rebounds as Traders Weigh Outlook for Increased Consumption

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained as traders weighed prospects for higher near-term demand against a potential slowdown triggered by aggressive US monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerBitcoin Bounces Above $20,000 in Swift Rebound; Caution AdvisedWest Texas Int

  • The Fed is now following its 1994 playbook — when aggressive rate hikes led to a 'bond market massacre'

    Fed chair Jerome Powell looks increasingly likely to copy Alan Greenspan's 1994 playbook - when interest rates doubled to 6% in just 16 months.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Remarkable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs, the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth stock-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have respectively tumbled by 17%, 22%, and 33%. There's no question that the velocity and unpredictability of downward moves during a bear market can weigh on investors' psyche. This makes corrections and bear markets the opportune time to put your money to work.

  • Here Is a Silver Lining for The Looming Stock Market Crash

    After a deeply oversold condition in S&P 500, here is a silver lining for the looming stock market crash. Failure of this silver lining could result in …

  • The Housing Market Just Hit a Wall. What’s Next for Prices, Brokers, and Builder Stocks.

    Just a few months ago real estate was flying high. But with mortgage rates rising, brokers are already seeing a sharp slowdown in buyers. The big builders are better positioned to weather a recession.

  • Want to Retire Early? These 5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Help

    Buying dividend stocks, which make so much money that they give a chunk of their profits on a regular basis to shareholders, can eventually build a waterfall of cash that can set you financially free. AT&T (NYSE: T) is one of only a few wireless carriers in the United States. The company generates more than $160 billion in annual revenue and uses some of that to pay out a quarterly dividend of $0.278 per share that currently yields a whopping 5.7%.

  • Louis Navellier is Buying These 10 Energy Stocks in 2022

    In this article we present the list of Louis Navellier is Buying These 10 Energy Stocks in 2022. Click to skip ahead and see the Louis Navellier is Buying These 5 Energy Stocks in 2022. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) represent some of the biggest purchases of energy stocks made by […]

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth in 25 Years

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs within the past seven months, the well-known Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite have lost 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, as of June 16, 2022. Although big declines in the stock market can be worrisome, historical data shows that buying during these dips is a genius move. The key to success, aside from buying stakes in innovative, high-quality businesses, is allowing time to work its magic.

  • This Leading E-Commerce Stock Is Down 78% But Could Generate Fortunes Down the Road

    Don't let its share price movement fool you. This e-commerce stock is poised to bounce back in the long run.

  • This Dividend Stock Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    The stock market has officially entered bear market territory with the S&P 500 down over 21% year to date. There's a chance it could fall further with inflation running at 40-year highs, the Federal Reserve poised to aggressively raise interest rates, and consumer confidence at all-time lows.

  • Warren Buffett's portfolio is full of buyback opportunities which he calls 'the best use of cash'. Here are 3 companies with the biggest hidden dividend potential

    The Oracle of Omaha regularly buys back Berkshire Hathaway shares too.

  • Down Between 12% and 91%: 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy This Summer

    Warren Buffett is one of the all-time greats when it comes to finding winning investments in challenging markets. Through recessions, periods of high inflation, wars, pandemics, and other tough market conditions, the Oracle of Omaha has guided his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway -- and its impressive stock portfolio -- to market-crushing performances, and inspired generations of analysts and investors along the way. With a nod to Buffett's incredible track record, three Motley Fool contributors have singled out a few stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that they think look like great buys in this wild market.

  • Insiders who purchased Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) earlier this year lose an additional US$3.7k as the stock sinks to US$49.27

    Insiders who bought US$250k worth of Icahn Enterprises L.P.'s ( NASDAQ:IEP ) stock at an average buy price of US$50.00...