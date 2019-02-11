Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Nexion Technologies Limited (HKG:8420)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

A look at the shareholders of Nexion Technologies Limited (HKG:8420) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of HK$90m, Nexion Technologies is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 8420.

SEHK:8420 Ownership Summary February 11th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nexion Technologies?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it’s always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don’t think it’s the best place for their money. Nexion Technologies’s earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors — or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

SEHK:8420 Income Statement Export February 11th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Nexion Technologies. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Nexion Technologies

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.