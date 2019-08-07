Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (OB:NEXT)?

A look at the shareholders of NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (OB:NEXT) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

NEXT Biometrics Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of kr193m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about NEXT.

See our latest analysis for NEXT Biometrics Group

OB:NEXT Ownership Summary, August 7th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NEXT Biometrics Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

NEXT Biometrics Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 22% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of NEXT Biometrics Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

OB:NEXT Income Statement, August 7th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in NEXT Biometrics Group. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of NEXT Biometrics Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.