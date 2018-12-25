Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)?

The big shareholder groups in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Nortech Systems is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$9.9m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about NSYS.

NasdaqCM:NSYS Ownership Summary December 25th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nortech Systems?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Less than 5% of Nortech Systems is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

NasdaqCM:NSYS Income Statement Export December 25th 18 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Nortech Systems. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Nortech Systems

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Nortech Systems Incorporated. It has a market capitalization of just US$9.9m, and insiders have US$1.2m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.