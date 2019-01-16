Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)?

The big shareholder groups in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Olympic Steel is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$181m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ZEUS.

NasdaqGS:ZEUS Ownership Summary January 16th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Olympic Steel?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 67% of Olympic Steel. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Olympic Steel, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:ZEUS Income Statement Export January 16th 19 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Olympic Steel is not owned by hedge funds. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Olympic Steel

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.