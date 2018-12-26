Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Pharmesis International Ltd. (SGX:BFK)?

If you want to know who really controls Pharmesis International Ltd. (SGX:BFK), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Pharmesis International is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of S$5.8m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BFK.

View our latest analysis for Pharmesis International

SGX:BFK Ownership Summary December 26th 18 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pharmesis International?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it’s less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Pharmesis International’s earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors — or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

SGX:BFK Income Statement Export December 26th 18 More

Pharmesis International is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Pharmesis International

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Pharmesis International Ltd.. Insiders have a S$1.6m stake in this S$5.8m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.