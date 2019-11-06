Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY)?

If you want to know who really controls Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Playfair Mining is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$2.9m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about PLY.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Playfair Mining?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Playfair Mining, for yourself, below.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Playfair Mining. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Playfair Mining

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.