Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Raffles Medical Group Ltd (SGX:BSL)?

The big shareholder groups in Raffles Medical Group Ltd (SGX:BSL) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Raffles Medical Group has a market capitalization of S$2.0b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about BSL.

View our latest analysis for Raffles Medical Group

SGX:BSL Ownership Summary December 24th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Raffles Medical Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Raffles Medical Group does have institutional investors; and they hold 18% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Raffles Medical Group’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

SGX:BSL Income Statement Export December 24th 18 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Raffles Medical Group. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Raffles Medical Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.