Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ)?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Every investor in Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of UK£684m, Serica Energy is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Serica Energy.

See our latest analysis for Serica Energy

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Serica Energy?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Serica Energy. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Serica Energy's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Serica Energy. The company's largest shareholder is D. Hardy, with ownership of 5.2%. D. Hardy is the second largest shareholder owning 5.2% of common stock, and AXA Investment Managers S.A. holds about 5.0% of the company stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 19 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Serica Energy

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Serica Energy plc. Insiders have a UK£91m stake in this UK£684m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 28% stake in Serica Energy. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Serica Energy (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Inspired Plc's (LON:INSE) Stock On A Downtrend As A Result Of Its Poor Financials?

    Inspired (LON:INSE) has had a rough three months with its share price down 12%. We decided to study the company's...

  • Biden Trips to Saudi Arabia, Israel Postponed to July: NBC

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters Says‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsStocks Resume Weekly Losses as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutPresident Joe Biden will delay visits to Saudi Arabia and Israel until next month, NBC reported.Biden will embark

  • Top Research Reports for Roche, Philip Morris & HSBC

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), and HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC).

  • Lumber prices see no relief and continue to drop as Fed rate hikes put pressure on the housing market

    Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard told CNBC it's "very hard to see the case" to pause its interest rate hikes until inflation is tamed.

  • Biden Gives Perfect Response To Elon Musk Whining About The Economy

    The richest man in the world said he has a "super bad feeling about the economy." President Joe Biden wished him "lots of luck on his trip to the moon. I don't know."

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, Ken Fisher stands out. The legendary investor founded his private financial advisory firm, Fisher Investments, in 1979, with just $250 in seed money. Today, Fisher’s company manages over $195 billion in total assets, and his personal net work exceeds $5 billion. Fisher has cast his eye on current market conditions. In recent published note, Fisher points out the obvious headwinds in the current environment: “Fear of the impact of the tragic, grinding war in Ukraine

  • Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Buy 952 Shares of This Dividend Stock

    This stock delivered record profits in 2021 and has nearly doubled its dividend payment in the last decade.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

    Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for June 3rd

    T, CL, and CBAN have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on June 3, 2022.

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]

  • AMD Stock Broke Out -- but Buyers Could Have a Second Chance

    It helped lead a rally in chip stocks, as Nvidia also did well, gaining 6.9%. AMD stock not only rotated over the prior month's high, it also held a key support level. What does that have to do with this week's breakout?

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold for Decades

    Let's explore why Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could make great ways for investors to bet on a long-term crypto rebound. With a current price of $30,100, Bitcoin is down 56% from its all-time high of roughly $68,800, reached in November 2021. It gives an entity name recognition, which can translate into trust and staying power.

  • Loss-Making NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse NIO Inc.'s ( NYSE:NIO ) business as it appears the company may be on the...

  • 3 REITs That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have hardly been immune to the stock market downturn, but there's also reason for optimism in the form of a key metric for this industry. FFO measures cash flow generated from business operations -- the cash that REITs use to meet their requirement to pay at least 90% of their taxable income in dividends -- and is considered a more accurate reflection of a REIT's profitability than net income and earnings per share. A good measure of how the market is valuing a REIT is the price/FFO ratio.

  • Relief at the Pump Could Come Soon. Thank Saudi Arabia.

    Facebook’s COO Sandberg to quit, fresh data on manufacturing and jobs, Pfizer seeks approval for Covid vaccines for young children, and other news to start your day.

  • 3 Alternative Investments That Have Beaten The Stock Market For The Past 5 Years

    Alternative investments may have only started capturing the attention of retail investors over the past couple of years, but alternative assets have been a significant component of the strategies of hedge funds and other institutional investors for decades. Alternative investments can provide a hedge against market volatility and inflation, and many have produced stronger returns than the stock market. These three alternative investments have shown stronger returns than the S&P 500’s 68% total r

  • China Sentences Ex-City Party Chief to Death With Reprieve

    (Bloomberg) -- China has sentenced a former Communist Party city chief and securities regulator to death with a two-year reprieve for bribery and insider trading, state broadcaster CCTV reported.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneU

  • Jeremy Grantham, Michael Burry warn of another market plunge. Avoid this beginner mistake when the stock market corrects

    Falling stock prices are no reason to gut your portfolio.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $30 (Or More)

    There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level