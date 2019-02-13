Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Shakti Pumps (India) Limited (NSE:SHAKTIPUMP)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

If you want to know who really controls Shakti Pumps (India) Limited (NSE:SHAKTIPUMP), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Shakti Pumps (India) is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹7.1b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about SHAKTIPUMP.

NSEI:SHAKTIPUMP Ownership Summary February 13th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Shakti Pumps (India)?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 7.7% of Shakti Pumps (India). This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Shakti Pumps (India)’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NSEI:SHAKTIPUMP Income Statement Export February 13th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Shakti Pumps (India). While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Shakti Pumps (India)

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.