Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Torslanda Property Investment AB (publ) (STO:TORSAB)?

If you want to know who really controls Torslanda Property Investment AB (publ) (STO:TORSAB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Torslanda Property Investment is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of kr360m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about TORSAB.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Torslanda Property Investment?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Torslanda Property Investment already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 23% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Torslanda Property Investment's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Torslanda Property Investment. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Torslanda Property Investment

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.