Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM)?

The big shareholder groups in Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'
With a market capitalization of CA$8.1m, Transition Metals is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about XTM.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Transition Metals?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
We can see that Transition Metals does have institutional investors; and they hold 10% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Transition Metals's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in Transition Metals. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.
Insider Ownership Of Transition Metals
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
We can see that insiders own shares in Transition Metals Corp.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own CA$632k worth of the CA$8.1m company. This shows at least some alignment, but I usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public, mostly retail investors, hold a substantial 80% stake in XTM, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives retail investors collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Transition Metals better, we need to consider many other factors.
