Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Limited (NSE:VSCL)?

A look at the shareholders of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Limited (NSE:VSCL) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’
With a market capitalization of ₹598m, Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions don’t own many shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about VSCL.
What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals?
Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.
There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals, for yourself, below.
Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.
Insider Ownership Of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Given it has a market cap of ₹598m, that means they have ₹472m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 19% stake in VSCL. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
It’s always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals better, we need to consider many other factors.
