Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Wonderla Holidays Limited (NSE:WONDERLA)?

A look at the shareholders of Wonderla Holidays Limited (NSE:WONDERLA) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Wonderla Holidays is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹16b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about WONDERLA.

View our latest analysis for Wonderla Holidays

NSEI:WONDERLA Ownership Summary February 3rd 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Wonderla Holidays?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 20% of Wonderla Holidays. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Wonderla Holidays’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

NSEI:WONDERLA Income Statement Export February 3rd 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Wonderla Holidays. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.