Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In XPD Soccer Gear Group Limited (ASX:XPD)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Every investor in XPD Soccer Gear Group Limited (ASX:XPD) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

XPD Soccer Gear Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$10m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about XPD.

See our latest analysis for XPD Soccer Gear Group

ASX:XPD Ownership Summary, February 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About XPD Soccer Gear Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that XPD Soccer Gear Group does have institutional investors; and they hold 11% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see XPD Soccer Gear Group’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

ASX:XPD Income Statement, February 19th 2019 More

XPD Soccer Gear Group is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of XPD Soccer Gear Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.