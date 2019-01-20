Do Insiders Own Shares In AB Builders Group Limited (HKG:1615)?

If you want to know who really controls AB Builders Group Limited (HKG:1615), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’
AB Builders Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$201m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions don’t own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 1615.
What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AB Builders Group?
We don’t tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it’s not particularly common.
There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of AB Builders Group, for yourself, below.
We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in AB Builders Group. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.
Insider Ownership Of AB Builders Group
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
It seems that insiders own more than half the AB Builders Group Limited stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of HK$201m, that means they have HK$151m worth of shares. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 25% stake in 1615. While this group can’t necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Next Steps:
I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.
