Do Insiders Own Shares In Airopack Technology Group AG (VTX:AIRN)?

The big shareholder groups in Airopack Technology Group AG (VTX:AIRN) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of CHF638k, Airopack Technology Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about AIRN.

View our latest analysis for Airopack Technology Group

SWX:AIRN Ownership Summary, July 23rd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Airopack Technology Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Airopack Technology Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 15% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Airopack Technology Group's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SWX:AIRN Income Statement, July 23rd 2019 More

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 22% of Airopack Technology Group. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Airopack Technology Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.