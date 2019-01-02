Do Insiders Own Shares In Apex Ace Holding Limited (HKG:6036)?

A look at the shareholders of Apex Ace Holding Limited (HKG:6036) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Apex Ace Holding is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$325m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 6036.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Apex Ace Holding?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it’s less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Apex Ace Holding, for yourself, below.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Apex Ace Holding. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Apex Ace Holding

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.