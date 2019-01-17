Do Insiders Own Shares In Astra Microwave Products Limited (NSE:ASTRAMICRO)?

The big shareholder groups in Astra Microwave Products Limited (NSE:ASTRAMICRO) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Astra Microwave Products is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹7.0b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ASTRAMICRO.

See our latest analysis for Astra Microwave Products

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

NSEI:ASTRAMICRO Ownership Summary January 17th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Astra Microwave Products?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 43% of Astra Microwave Products. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Astra Microwave Products, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:ASTRAMICRO Income Statement Export January 17th 19 More

Astra Microwave Products is not owned by hedge funds. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Astra Microwave Products

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.