Do Insiders Own Shares In Axion Ventures Inc. (CVE:AXV)?

If you want to know who really controls Axion Ventures Inc. (CVE:AXV), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Axion Ventures is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$140m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don't own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about AXV.

TSXV:AXV Ownership Summary, July 30th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Axion Ventures?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Axion Ventures, for yourself, below.

TSXV:AXV Income Statement, July 30th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Axion Ventures. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Axion Ventures

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.