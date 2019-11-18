Do Insiders Own Shares In BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1)?

Every investor in BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

BARD1 Life Sciences is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$44m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about BD1.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BARD1 Life Sciences?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that BARD1 Life Sciences does have institutional investors; and they hold 15% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at BARD1 Life Sciences's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in BARD1 Life Sciences. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of BARD1 Life Sciences

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.