Do Insiders Own Shares In BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1)?

Every investor in BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (ASX:BD1) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.
BARD1 Life Sciences is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$44m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about BD1.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BARD1 Life Sciences?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
We can see that BARD1 Life Sciences does have institutional investors; and they hold 15% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at BARD1 Life Sciences's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in BARD1 Life Sciences. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of BARD1 Life Sciences
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of BARD1 Life Sciences Limited. Insiders own AU$15m worth of shares in the AU$44m company. I would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 48% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over BD1. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
Private Company Ownership
It seems that Private Companies own 3.2%, of the BD1 stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand BARD1 Life Sciences better, we need to consider many other factors.
