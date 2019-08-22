Do Insiders Own Shares In Bernard Krief Consultants SA (EPA:MLKRI)?

If you want to know who really controls Bernard Krief Consultants SA (EPA:MLKRI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Bernard Krief Consultants is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €11m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about MLKRI.

See our latest analysis for Bernard Krief Consultants

ENXTPA:MLKRI Ownership Summary, August 22nd 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bernard Krief Consultants?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Bernard Krief Consultants, for yourself, below.

ENXTPA:MLKRI Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Bernard Krief Consultants. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Bernard Krief Consultants

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.