Do Insiders Own Shares In Binhai Investment Company Limited (HKG:2886)?

A look at the shareholders of Binhai Investment Company Limited (HKG:2886) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Binhai Investment is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$1.4b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 2886.

See our latest analysis for Binhai Investment

SEHK:2886 Ownership Summary, October 30th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Binhai Investment?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Binhai Investment, for yourself, below.

SEHK:2886 Income Statement, October 30th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Binhai Investment. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Binhai Investment

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

I can report that insiders do own shares in Binhai Investment Company Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own HK$73m worth of the HK$1.4b company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but I usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.