Do Insiders Own Shares In Byleasing Holdings Limited (HKG:8525)?

The big shareholder groups in Byleasing Holdings Limited (HKG:8525) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

With a market capitalization of HK$116m, Byleasing Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 8525.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Byleasing Holdings?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Byleasing Holdings might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Byleasing Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Byleasing Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Byleasing Holdings Limited. Insiders own HK$33m worth of shares in the HK$116m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.