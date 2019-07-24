Do Insiders Own Shares In Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings) Limited (HKG:682)?

The big shareholder groups in Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings) Limited (HKG:682) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings) is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$201m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 682.

See our latest analysis for Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings)

SEHK:682 Ownership Summary, July 24th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings)?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Less than 5% of Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings) is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

SEHK:682 Income Statement, July 24th 2019 More

Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings) is not owned by hedge funds. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings)

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.