Do Insiders Own Shares In China ITS (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (HKG:1900)?

A look at the shareholders of China ITS (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (HKG:1900) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

China ITS (Holdings) is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$356m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 1900.

See our latest analysis for China ITS (Holdings)

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

SEHK:1900 Ownership Summary January 18th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China ITS (Holdings)?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that China ITS (Holdings) does have institutional investors; and they hold 18% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at China ITS (Holdings)’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:1900 Income Statement Export January 18th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in China ITS (Holdings). As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of China ITS (Holdings)

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.