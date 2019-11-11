Do Insiders Own Shares In Colibri Resource Corporation (CVE:CBI)?

A look at the shareholders of Colibri Resource Corporation (CVE:CBI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of CA$4.6m, Colibri Resource is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about CBI.

See our latest analysis for Colibri Resource

TSXV:CBI Ownership Summary, November 11th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Colibri Resource?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Colibri Resource might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

TSXV:CBI Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Colibri Resource. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Colibri Resource

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.