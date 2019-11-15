Do Insiders Own Shares In Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)?

Every investor in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$17m, Comstock Holding Companies is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CHCI.

View our latest analysis for Comstock Holding Companies

NasdaqCM:CHCI Ownership Summary, November 15th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Comstock Holding Companies?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Comstock Holding Companies does have institutional investors; and they hold 14% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Comstock Holding Companies's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:CHCI Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Comstock Holding Companies. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Comstock Holding Companies

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.