Do Insiders Own Shares In Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)?

Every investor in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.
With a market capitalization of US$17m, Comstock Holding Companies is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CHCI.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Comstock Holding Companies?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
We can see that Comstock Holding Companies does have institutional investors; and they hold 14% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Comstock Holding Companies's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Comstock Holding Companies. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.
Insider Ownership Of Comstock Holding Companies
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.. Insiders have a US$4.4m stake in this US$17m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 12% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over CHCI. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Private Company Ownership
Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 48%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Comstock Holding Companies better, we need to consider many other factors.
