Do Insiders Own Shares In Copernico Sim S.p.A. (BIT:COP)?

Every investor in Copernico Sim S.p.A. (BIT:COP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Copernico Sim is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €14m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about COP.

View our latest analysis for Copernico Sim

BIT:COP Ownership Summary, November 9th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Copernico Sim?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Copernico Sim's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

BIT:COP Income Statement, November 9th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Copernico Sim. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Copernico Sim

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.