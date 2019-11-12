Do Insiders Own Shares In Cypress Hills Resource Corp. (CVE:CHY.H)?

If you want to know who really controls Cypress Hills Resource Corp. (CVE:CHY.H), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.
With a market capitalization of CA$897k, Cypress Hills Resource is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about CHY.H.
What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cypress Hills Resource?
We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.
There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Cypress Hills Resource's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.
Cypress Hills Resource is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of Cypress Hills Resource
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Cypress Hills Resource Corp.. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own CA$562k worth of shares in the CA$897k company. That's quite meaningful. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 37% stake in CHY.H. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
