Do Insiders Own Shares In DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (HKG:6889)?

If you want to know who really controls DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (HKG:6889), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of HK$7.4b, DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 6889.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 13% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.