Do Insiders Own Shares In Expleo Solutions Limited (NSE:EXPLEOSOL)?

Every investor in Expleo Solutions Limited (NSE:EXPLEOSOL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of ₹2.8b, Expleo Solutions is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions don't own many shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about EXPLEOSOL.

NSEI:EXPLEOSOL Ownership Summary, November 13th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Expleo Solutions?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Since institutions own under 5% of Expleo Solutions, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:EXPLEOSOL Income Statement, November 13th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Expleo Solutions. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Expleo Solutions

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.