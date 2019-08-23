Do Insiders Own Shares In Food Empire Holdings Limited (SGX:F03)?

The big shareholder groups in Food Empire Holdings Limited (SGX:F03) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Food Empire Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of S$294m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about F03.

Check out our latest analysis for Food Empire Holdings

SGX:F03 Ownership Summary, August 23rd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Food Empire Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 11% of Food Empire Holdings. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Food Empire Holdings's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

SGX:F03 Income Statement, August 23rd 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Food Empire Holdings. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Food Empire Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.