Do Insiders Own Shares In Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)?

A look at the shareholders of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Gemphire Therapeutics is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$8.5m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about GEMP.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gemphire Therapeutics?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Gemphire Therapeutics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 22% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Gemphire Therapeutics’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Gemphire Therapeutics is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Gemphire Therapeutics

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$8.5m, and insiders have US$2.0m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.