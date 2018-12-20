Do Insiders Own Shares In Global Strategic Group Limited (HKG:8007)?

A look at the shareholders of Global Strategic Group Limited (HKG:8007) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Global Strategic Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$580m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don’t own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 8007.

View our latest analysis for Global Strategic Group

SEHK:8007 Ownership Summary December 20th 18 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Global Strategic Group?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Global Strategic Group might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

SEHK:8007 Income Statement Export December 20th 18 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Global Strategic Group. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Global Strategic Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.