Do Insiders Own Shares In Goldin Financial Holdings Limited (HKG:530)?

If you want to know who really controls Goldin Financial Holdings Limited (HKG:530), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Goldin Financial Holdings isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of HK$16b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 530.

SEHK:530 Ownership Summary, November 15th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Goldin Financial Holdings?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Goldin Financial Holdings, for yourself, below.

SEHK:530 Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Goldin Financial Holdings. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Goldin Financial Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.