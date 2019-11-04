Do Insiders Own Shares In Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited (HKG:337)?

If you want to know who really controls Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited (HKG:337), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings has a market capitalization of HK$7.7b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 337.

Check out our latest analysis for Greenland Hong Kong Holdings

SEHK:337 Ownership Summary, November 4th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Greenland Hong Kong Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 11% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Greenland Hong Kong Holdings's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:337 Income Statement, November 4th 2019 More

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Greenland Hong Kong Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.